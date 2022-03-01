The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €91.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €91.00 ($102.25) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.35 ($95.90).

NEM traded up €1.64 ($1.84) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €79.44 ($89.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($130.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

