BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 590 ($7.92) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 242.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.37) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.10) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.10) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.05) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

LON:BP.B traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 172.50 ($2.31). The stock had a trading volume of 7,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 171 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

