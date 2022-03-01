Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.Itron also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. 23,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.64 and a beta of 1.21. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.64.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $651,653. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Itron by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

