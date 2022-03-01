iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $49,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $788,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $267.39. 71,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,843. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

