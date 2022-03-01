Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $593.15 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $644.67 and a 200 day moving average of $656.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Stephens decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.