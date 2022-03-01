Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 39,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 667,146 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,203. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

