Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Reduced by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Intel stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,242,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

