Woodstock Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.73 and a 200-day moving average of $204.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

