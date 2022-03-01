Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.77. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.04 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Heska by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

