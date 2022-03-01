Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to announce $83.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.30 million. Lannett reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $348.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

LCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 108,400 shares of company stock valued at $123,609 over the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock remained flat at $$0.83 during trading hours on Friday. 2,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,278. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35. Lannett has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $7.28.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

