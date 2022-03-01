Somerset Trust Co Sells 2,154 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,904,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. 294,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,123,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

