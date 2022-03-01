Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,656. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.