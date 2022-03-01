Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $41.43

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CAE by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,030,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 926,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,730,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

