Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Somerset Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 126,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.