Vigilare Wealth Management Has $273,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 24.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 43.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,848,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.37.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.57. 115,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,957. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

