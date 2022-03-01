Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,838. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.10 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.