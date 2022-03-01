Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $29.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,041.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,149.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3,318.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

