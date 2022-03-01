2,190 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,134. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
