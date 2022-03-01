Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target at $48.80

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIRM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The firm has a market cap of $731.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.