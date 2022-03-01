Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 50,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GREK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GREK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.