trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVG. UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 29,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

