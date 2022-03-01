iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Position Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 4.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.82% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

