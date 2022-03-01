The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $263.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

