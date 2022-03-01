Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 261,763 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,520,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $162,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

