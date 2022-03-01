McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in McKesson by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

NYSE MCK traded down $3.33 on Tuesday, reaching $271.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,300. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.75 and a 12-month high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.