Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,318 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

