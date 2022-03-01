Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$11.90 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,845. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.