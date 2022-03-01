Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ASTE stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. 2,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,247. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.