Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ASTE stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. 2,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,247. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.
Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
