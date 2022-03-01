Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 626.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBMN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

