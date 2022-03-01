Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

BBD stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

