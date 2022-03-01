SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

SBAC stock opened at $303.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.32 and its 200 day moving average is $343.62. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.62.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

