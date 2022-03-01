NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

