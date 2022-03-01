ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 355,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 158,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 48,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.