Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBSH stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.