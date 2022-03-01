Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5,773.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $87,129,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock traded down $8.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.63. 21,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.13 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

