QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $170.01. 156,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,557,724. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.