Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 588.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. 33,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

