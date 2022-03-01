Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 588.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115,266 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,703,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,961,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. 33,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

