S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $404.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.53), with a volume of 3098958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.29).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFOR shares. Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 730 ($9.79) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.58).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 533.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 654.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.72.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Martin Sorrell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($70,307.26). Also, insider Scott Spirit bought 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £49,487.50 ($66,399.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 99,250 shares of company stock valued at $50,668,750.

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.