S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $404.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.53), with a volume of 3098958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.29).
Several research analysts have recently commented on SFOR shares. Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 730 ($9.79) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.58).
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 533.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 654.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.72.
About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
