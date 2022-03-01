Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $18.49. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 1,848 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $957.07 million, a P/E ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $53,648,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,772 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.