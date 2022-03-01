Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.06. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 11,918 shares.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

