EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.21

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 253000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Get EQT alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.