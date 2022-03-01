Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.55. 7,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 847,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.