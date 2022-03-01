Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.55. 7,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 847,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

