Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading 12.9% Higher

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.01. 8,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 547,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $795.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Daseke by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 14,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

