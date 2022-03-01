UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Up 19.2%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shot up 19.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.67. 3,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USER. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 1,021,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 1,678,714 shares of company stock worth $11,365,615 over the last quarter.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

