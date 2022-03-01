Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,053 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $8.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.