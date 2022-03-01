Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,053 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $8.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

