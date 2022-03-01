Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,441,731 shares.The stock last traded at $71.21 and had previously closed at $76.14.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

