SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $14.09. SEMrush shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 6,752 shares traded.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in SEMrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 4th quarter worth $14,837,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 4th quarter worth $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

