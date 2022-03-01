Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $3.42

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.68. Lilium shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 21,557 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on LILM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.