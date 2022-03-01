Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $32.72

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $34.30. Valneva shares last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter worth about $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

